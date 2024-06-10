Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Iron Horse Acquisitions comprises about 5.5% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROHU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

