RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,563,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,561,000 after purchasing an additional 278,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $107.32. 821,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,376. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

