Royal Bank of Canada Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $95.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $81.95 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $274,052,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

