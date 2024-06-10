Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 717.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,365. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.13 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

