Robert W. Baird Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $152.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.23.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $132.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.