Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$1.10 target price on Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rio2 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Rio2 Trading Down 9.3 %
Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rio2 will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Rio2 Company Profile
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
