Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 483 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.33) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.72).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMV

Rightmove Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON:RMV opened at GBX 555.84 ($7.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 536.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.85. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 603 ($7.73). The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.28), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($183,804.95). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.