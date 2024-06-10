Reviewing PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI)

Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credit One Financial and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 17.10 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.14

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit One Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PSQ.

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Credit One Financial and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Credit One Financial and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Summary

PSQ beats Credit One Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

