Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 51,648 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.41. 3,355,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,739. The company has a market cap of $446.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.97 and its 200-day moving average is $458.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $493.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

