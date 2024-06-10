Retirement Capital Strategies Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.