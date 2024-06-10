Retirement Capital Strategies Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 8.45% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $18.36.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

