Retirement Capital Strategies Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,170,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,740,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 2,144,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,491. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

