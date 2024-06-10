Retirement Capital Strategies Buys 1,628 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 1.97% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.