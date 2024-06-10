ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Financial Contrast

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 4.17% 3.36% 0.48% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and CLP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $81.32 billion 0.03 -$58.00 million $0.12 51.67 CLP $11.13 billion N/A $850.02 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CLP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than CLP.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats CLP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About CLP

(Get Free Report)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.