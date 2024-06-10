Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RM opened at $27.89 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a current ratio of 54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter worth $351,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Regional Management by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 88.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

