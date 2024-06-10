Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,496 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

VCLT traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $75.85. 272,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

