Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $418,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after acquiring an additional 171,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,209. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

