Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 993 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 160,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,841. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

