Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,150 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. 929,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,941. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

