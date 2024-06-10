Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.37. 132,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

