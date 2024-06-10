Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $839.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

