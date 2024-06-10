Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 74,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3169 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.