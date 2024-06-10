Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.38 and last traded at $52.81. Approximately 990,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,455,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

