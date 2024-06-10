RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for about 2.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of RB Global worth $467,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $6.43 on Monday, hitting $79.12. 5,694,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

