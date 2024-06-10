Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 69,632 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,632 shares during the period. Qualys accounts for 2.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Qualys worth $43,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,355,000 after buying an additional 59,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $11,400,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 461,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,813 shares of company stock worth $3,826,294 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

