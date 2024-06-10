Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $7.30 Million Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.35% of Stoneridge worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 102,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $421.97 million, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

