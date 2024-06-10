Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $35.14 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up 2.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $35,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.5 %

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 600,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

