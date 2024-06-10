Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $30.56 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,986 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems comprises about 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Pegasystems worth $30,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.0 %

PEGA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,772. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

