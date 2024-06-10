Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CONMED comprises approximately 2.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,010,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CNMD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 465,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,012. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

