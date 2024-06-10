Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 35,410 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Mitek Systems worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 509,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,732. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

