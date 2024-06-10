Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 140,281 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,281 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Guidewire Software worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,564. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

