Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

