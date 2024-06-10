QUASA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $412.93 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $207,168.90 and $412.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.38 or 0.99937913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00093194 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198848 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,452.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.