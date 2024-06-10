Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.32. The company had a trading volume of 502,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,948. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

