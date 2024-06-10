QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 23,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.74. 2,976,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,634. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.