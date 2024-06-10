Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00004493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $329.41 million and approximately $32.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.89 or 0.05278512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00046786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,186,665 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.