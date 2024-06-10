Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Qifu Technology makes up approximately 9.7% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 1.78% of Qifu Technology worth $45,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 605,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,029. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

