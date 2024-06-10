PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.50

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 33548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PROS Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PROS by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 431,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PROS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

