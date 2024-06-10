ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.31. ProKidney shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,279,472 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $612.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProKidney news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $70,331.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $70,331.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

