ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) PT Lowered to $6.00

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of ProKidney stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $658.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.21.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,168,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

