PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $121,131.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,813.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 34.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PowerSchool by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

