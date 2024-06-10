Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Up 5.8%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25). Approximately 844,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 343,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

Power Metal Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of £21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.