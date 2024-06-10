PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 246,622 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $74,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 270,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,581. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

