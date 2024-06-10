PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 10,276 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $74,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.63. 76,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average of $178.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $193.53.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

