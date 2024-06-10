Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

