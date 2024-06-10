Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $3.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

