PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,640,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,078 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $289,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.90. 8,790,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

