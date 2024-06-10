PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $166.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,509. The company has a market capitalization of $228.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

