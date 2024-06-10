Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.