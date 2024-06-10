Pathward Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

